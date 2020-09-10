Apple TV+ debuts official trailer for ‘Tiny World’ docuseries narrated by Paul Rudd

Apple TV+ has premiered the official trailer for ‘Tiny World’ docuseries narrated by Paul Rudd.

The first six episodes of “Tiny World” will make their global debut on Friday, October 2, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Narrated by Paul Rudd, this docuseries showcases nature’s lesser-known tiny heroes. Spotlighting small creatures and the extraordinary things they do to survive, each episode is filled with surprising stories and spectacular cinematography.

