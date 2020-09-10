An October iPhone 12 launch is a big 5G win for Verizon

Time is of the essence for both Apple and Verizon. The lack of a September iPhone launch shortens Apple’s fiscal Q1 sales window, but it also buys the nation’s largest carrier more time to roll out its 5G network.

Eli Blumenthal for CNET:

Next week’s [Apple] event will be focused on the Apple Watch and iPad Air. Those wanting to learn more about the iPhone will likely need to wait until next month.

It’s a fortuitous outcome for Verizon, which is locked in a race with rivals AT&T and T-Mobile to cover more cities and neighborhoods with 5G. Much like with 4G, having those bragging rights is critical in an industry where network superiority is a huge factor for consumers. Had Apple launched its iPhone next week, Verizon would’ve likely not been ready with its network, opening it up to criticism from bombastic rival T-Mobile.

Verizon has said that plans to launch a nationwide low-band 5G network in the “second half of 2020,” even detailing last month that all plans — including older ones — will be able to use the low-band network so long as they have a compatible 5G phone. However, as the calendar slowly inches towards 2021, Verizon still has yet to detail when or where this new network will be active…

With the iPhone now seemingly locked into October, Verizon gets a little more time. But its clock is also now ticking a bit louder.