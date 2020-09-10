JPMorgan: Apple’s iPhone shipments rebounding in China ahead of 5G iPhone 12

Ahead of Apple’s next-generation 5G-capable iPhone 12 series launch, JPMorgan Chase says that an August rebound in smartphone shipments following the COVID-19 shutdowns earlier in the year indicates improving momentum for the smartphone market in China.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee provided an update on Chinese mobile device shipments based on new China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) data. According to the CAICT, smartphone shipments rebounded month-over-month in August after three consecutive months of decline.

While domestic Chinese manufacturers saw their shipments rise about 18% month-over-month, shipments of smartphones produced by foreign firms — and primarily Apple — rose 56% over the same period.

Chatterjee forecasts that the improving smartphone shipments could serve to “assuage investor concerns” of a slowdown for Apple in China.