Apple silicon-powered MacBook likely the first Mac to get Face ID

A new patent filing (number 20200285314) hints that Face ID may be finally coming to the Mac.

In the patent application, Apple says there are instances where user interaction with the computing devices would be enhanced if the user didn’t physically provide input to the computing devices, but instead the computing devices were to take certain actions autonomously based on user detection such as Face ID. The compnay says such a feature is particularly important where input devices are battery-operated.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

I’m betting one of the future “Apple Silicon” Macs will offer the feature. Here’s the summary of the patent filing: “In some embodiments, an electronic device optionally identifies a person’s face, and optionally performs an action in accordance with the identification. In some embodiments, an electronic device optionally determines a gaze location in a user interface, and optionally performs an action in accordance with the determination. In some embodiments, an electronic device optionally designates a user as being present at a sound-playback device in accordance with a determination that sound-detection criteria and verification criteria have been satisfied…”

MacDailyNews Take: It would make sense for Apple to finally deliver Face ID to the Mac when they have the security features of Apple silicon.