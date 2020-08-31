Leaked schematics reveal rumored 10.8-inch iPad with USB-C and Face ID

According to claimed leaked schematics, the eight-generation 10.8-inch iPad will have thinner bezels, Face ID sensors, and no Touch ID. There will be dual speakers, USB C connector, a single camera on the back, and inductive charging capability.
Apple is said to be working on a new eighth-generation iPad model that may launch as early as September. Ahead of the rumoured launch, 91mobiles has received the design schematics of the upcoming iPad 2020 from a trusted source. The design shows the next-gen model will look quite like the iPad Pro 2020 — it will have thinner bezels around the screen, Face ID sensors above the display, and no Touch ID fingerprint sensor. On the back will be a single camera with LED flash; the schematics also show the iPad 2020 will have magnetic connectors on the back for Magic Keyboard support.
MacDailyNews Take: Second week in September?
TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a June research note that Apple plans to launch a new 10.8-inch iPad in the second half of this year.
Just a few days ago, photos of what’s described as a leaked manual for an as-yet-unreleased iPad Air have been posted on social media this morning that depict Apple’s fourth generation iPad Air with an all-screen display, no Home button, with Touch ID instead integrated into device’s Power button.
This iPad has an inductive charging port. A patent suggests that the SmartCover will have inductive charging capabilities, and will connect to the aforementioned port to send energy to the iPad battery. This would be a first for Apple — an inductively charging iPad. It shows Apple’s commitment to the tech. This bodes well for AirPower, for the Apple Silicon Macs to offer charging capabilities and for materials like Liquidmetal that are transparent to the charging energy, thus allowing it to be a structural component for more and more of Apple’s next-generation products. These are exciting times!
If you are taking pictures with an iPad, you are probably trying to scan a document or something, so optimizing the camera for that make sense. Software to eliminate shadows and straighten scans would be nice. And a separate place so that receipt scans don’t get mixed with vacation photos and internet memes.
SINGLE PORT SUCKS! Give us a USB and lightning as well, stop being so inflexible. I get bothered by the idea of my iMac or iPad watching me all the time – so I always have sticker caps on them. Please keep the thumbprint.