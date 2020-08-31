Leaked schematics reveal rumored 10.8-inch iPad with USB-C and Face ID

According to claimed leaked schematics, the eight-generation 10.8-inch iPad will have thinner bezels, Face ID sensors, and no Touch ID. There will be dual speakers, USB C connector, a single camera on the back, and inductive charging capability.

91Mobiles:

Apple is said to be working on a new eighth-generation iPad model that may launch as early as September. Ahead of the rumoured launch, 91mobiles has received the design schematics of the upcoming iPad 2020 from a trusted source. The design shows the next-gen model will look quite like the iPad Pro 2020 — it will have thinner bezels around the screen, Face ID sensors above the display, and no Touch ID fingerprint sensor. On the back will be a single camera with LED flash; the schematics also show the iPad 2020 will have magnetic connectors on the back for Magic Keyboard support.

MacDailyNews Take: Second week in September?

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a June research note that Apple plans to launch a new 10.8-inch iPad in the second half of this year.

Just a few days ago, photos of what’s described as a leaked manual for an as-yet-unreleased iPad Air have been posted on social media this morning that depict Apple’s fourth generation iPad Air with an all-screen display, no Home button, with Touch ID instead integrated into device’s Power button.