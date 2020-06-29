Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to debut 10.8-inch iPad this year, 8.5-inch iPad mini in 2021

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note that Apple plans to launch a new 10.8-inch iPad in the second half of this year and then a new 8.5-inch iPad mini in the first half of 2021.

Back in March, Kuo said that Apple is prepping six Mini LED products, including a “10.2.-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini,” so perhaps the dimensions have now changed. There is also the possibility that the “10.8-inch iPad” is actually a new “iPad Air,” the current generation of which was released on March 18, 2019.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Kuo did not specify if the 10.8-inch iPad model will be a new version of the existing 10.2-inch iPad or the 10.5-inch iPad Air, but he has previously said that the 8.5-inch model will be a new iPad mini… Kuo expects Apple to include a new 20W power adapter in the box with both iPad models, as seen in leaked photos earlier this week.

MacDailyNews Take: An 8.5-inch iPad mini with thin bezels would allow for the physical size of the mini to stay right around the same size (lots of room for the display to grow within the current mini’s giant forehead and chin bezels if the Home button finally joins the dodo, where it belongs).