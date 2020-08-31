Apple’s iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, AirTags special event said to be slated for October

According to a report from Japanese site Mac Otakara, Apple is planning to hold an event in the second half of October that will unveil iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 6, and long-rumored AirTags.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Citing rumors from “Chinese suppliers,” Mac Otakara suggests that Apple initially planned to release the ‌AirTags‌ around the same time that the 2020 iPhone SE was launched, but it was delayed.

The iPhone unveiling event normally takes place in the first or second week of September, and it’s not clear if Apple will hold the event in its usual timeframe and then delay the launch of the iPhones until October, or wait until October for the unveiling.

Mac Otakara‘s information contradicts information shared by leaker Jon Prosser, who has suggested Apple plans to unveil the ‌Apple Watch‌ and new iPads via press release in September and then hold an event in October for the iPhones. Apple has never decoupled ‌iPhone‌ and ‌Apple Watch‌ launches, so there has been some skepticism about this prediction.