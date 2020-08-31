Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $4.23, or 3.39%, to $129.04, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $131.00.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $51.06.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 219,719,585 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 157,942,400 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 39.15.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.207 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.207T

2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.729T

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.707T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.110T

5. Facebook (FB) – $835.274B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $540.659B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $464.339B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $379.188B

• Walmart (WMT) – $393.230B

• Disney (DIS) – $238.243B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $246.255B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $233.544B

• Intel (INTC) – $216.690B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $178.266B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $115.894B

• IBM (IBM) – $109.719B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $106.628B

• Sony (SNE) – $93.930B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $52.859B

• Dell (DELL) – $48.931B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $32.089B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $27.956B

• Nokia (NOK) – $27.320B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.478B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.896B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.718B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.556B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $49.751M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Note: At the end of July, Apple’s Board of Directors approved a 4-for-1 stock split “to make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors.” Each Apple shareholder of record at the close of business on August 24, 2020 received three additional shares for every share held on the record date, and trading began on a split-adjusted basis today, August 31, 2020. Congrats AAPL longs!