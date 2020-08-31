Apple TV+ to debut ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ globally

Apple today announced “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” an exclusive holiday event from worldwide superstar and multi-platinum, multi-Grammy award-winning artist Mariah Carey which will debut globally on Apple TV+ this holiday season. The new special is set to premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey’s famous holiday song “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and will feature Carey and a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances, in a magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world.

The innovative special will combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.

In addition to Mariah Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens executive produce for production company Done + Dusted (“The Disney Family Singalong,” John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” “The Little Mermaid Live!,” “Dear Class of 2020,” London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies). The holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies), and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “A Very Murray Christmas”).

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” will premiere globally on Apple TV+, which has set records as the only new streaming service to instantly launch globally in over 100 countries, and to have been honored with 107 awards nominations and 26 wins and accolades in only nine months.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

MacDailyNews Take: As more exclusive content comes to Apple TV+, it appeals to a wider range of customers – including those who may decide to buy real iPhones, real iPads, and real Macs, instead of a pretenders, knockoffs, and upside-down and backwards fakes, to get the free year of Apple TV+ that comes with buying quality Apple products.