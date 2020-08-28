Leaked iPad Air 4 manual reveals all-screen display with Touch ID built into power button

Photos of what’s described as a leaked manual for an as-yet-unreleased iPad Air have been posted on social media this morning that depict Apple’s fourth generation iPad Air with an all-screen display, no Home button, with Touch ID instead integrated into device’s Power button.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Originating from Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu and shared on Twitter by leaker DuanRui, the photos depict a Spanish-language manual for an iPad Air with an edge-to-edge screen similar to the iPad Pro.

The manual makes no mention of Face ID, however, and instead instructs users to activate “Touch ID with the top button to unlock the iPad Air,” above an image of an iPad with a noticeably longer power button.

On other pages, the manual references USB-C connectivity rather than Lightning, and shows a Smart Connector on the rear of the device to connect a Magic Keyboard and other compatible accessories.

Anonymous Twitter account L0vetodream has claimed that Apple is working on an 11-inch iPad Air with an all-screen display that uses an under-display version of Touch ID rather than Face ID like the iPad Pro. Meanwhile, DigiTimes has suggested a 10.8-inch iPad Air is coming in the second half of 2020…