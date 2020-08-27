Apple’s ‘iPhone 12’ may not ship with EarPods or power adapter

Echoing a report earlier this year from Ming Chi-Kuo, TrendForce is saying that iPhone 12 box will not include Apple EarPods or power adapter in the box.
Apple’s iPhone production in 2Q20 rose by 8% QoQ to 41 million units thanks to above-expected sales of the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11. This performance also gives the brand third place in the ranking.
Moving to 3Q20, the demand for the iPhone SE and iPhone 11 is expected to remain strong. At the same time, Apple will begin mass producing the four new models in the (tentatively named) iPhone 12 series, which are equipped with 5G capabilities, thereby raising its quarterly smartphone production.
The BOM [bill of materials] costs of the iPhone 12 models are significantly higher compared with the models in the previous series because of the 5G support. To cut costs and stabilize retail pricing, Apple has decided to sell the upcoming iPhones without accessories such as wired earphones, power adapter, etc. This move is expected to help with sales performance.
Twitter account @L0vetodream, which correctly predicted the iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard and iPhone SE launches several months ahead, in June tweeted further corroboration: “In my dream, the new iPhone will not come with the charger and earphone, this even applying to SE2. The new packaging box become thinner, and Exquisite.”
in my dream, the new IPhone will not come with the charger and earphone , this even applying to SE2. The new packaging box become thinner, and Exquisite.
— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 1, 2020
MacDailyNews Take: While we’ll hear complaints, many people have multiple chargers lying around from previous generation iPhones and iPads. Many people have already purchased wireless Qi chargers for their iPhones. Ditto for AirPods.
Don’t discount the possibility of Apple unveiling an “AirPower” wireless charging mat alongside the iPhone 12/Max/Pro/Pro Max reveal.
For those who don’t have a charger on hand, they’ll have to buy one. If they forget or don’t realize that, when the get home with their new iPhone or it arrives by delivery, those are who’ll complain the loudest. At least Apple ships iPhones fully charged out of the box, so the charger-less will have at least a day to get a charger (garbage versions of which can be found basically everywhere, COVID-19 issues to picking one up in person notwithstanding). Most users will want a genuine Apple or high-quality (Anker) wired or wireless charger.
8 Comments
Apple is slowly transitioning to “just send us money”.
An underlying truth is the iPhone’s cash generation has dropped significantly, so cutting here and there is a necessity for the Wall Street “obligation.”
It was just a cycle and 1/2 ago that Apple raised iPhone prices significantly for this exact reason…customers weren’t getting more, nor a better product. The backlash was apparently received and prices mellowed a bit and a new and cheaper iPh was released.
Dumbest move ever, if true.
I agree. As I’ve stated here before, what about people new to the Apple ecosystem? They don’t have a plethora of lightning charging cables. Is Apple expecting them to buy a power cube and cable just to charge their new iPhone?
If this turns out to be true, which I sincerely hope it does not, expect multiple class action lawsuits over this. The ratinale will be, “Apple sold me a devices that cost $1,200 that is only good for a dozen hours of use before it is a brick sitting on my desk. They didn’t include any way to charge it. Therefore the device is intentionally incomplete. That’s an intentional defect.”
You might even see class action suits claiming an anti trust violation. The rationale will be, “It is illegal to use a monopoly in one business area to expand another business area. Apple has a monopoly in phones that run iOS. Apple does not include a way to charge this new phone. Therefore Apple is forcing people to expand the sales of Apple’s add-on equipment just so buyers can charge their new Apple iPhone. This is a clear anti trust violation.”
I don’t know if either argument will stand up in court, but if Apple does not include at least a rudimentary way to charge the next iPhones, you can almost guarantee that these kinds of lawsuits will come up. They may even cost Apple more than they save by not including those power cubes and a USB Type A to Lightning cable.
It really doesn’t bother me if headphones and a power adapter are not included. I never take them out of the box anyway. I have many USB ports in my house already, a power bank that I carry on bicycle rides, and a cigarette lighter USB adapter in that car that I hardly ever drive. I use Trekz Air AfterShokz headphones because earbuds not only tend to slip out of my ears, but they also give me “swimmers ear” pain.
I just wouldn’t mind that if Apple’s going to leave accessories out, that they might kindly pass some of the cost savings on to the consumer.
I don’t need another slow USB charger and bad headphones included with my phone. I guess technically Apple are passing on some savings if they don’t up the price for a phone with more expensive parts… but more of a saving would be nice.
Next phone will have a hole in the back to be filled with the camera of the buyer’s choice.
Man, if you all care that much, don’t buy it! I have so many damn power cords and charging pads around it’s ridiculous. I haven’t taken out a set of earbuds since the iPhone 4 or so.