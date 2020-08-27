Apple’s ‘iPhone 12’ may not ship with EarPods or power adapter

Echoing a report earlier this year from Ming Chi-Kuo, TrendForce is saying that iPhone 12 box will not include Apple EarPods or power adapter in the box.

Trendforce:

Apple’s iPhone production in 2Q20 rose by 8% QoQ to 41 million units thanks to above-expected sales of the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11. This performance also gives the brand third place in the ranking. Moving to 3Q20, the demand for the iPhone SE and iPhone 11 is expected to remain strong. At the same time, Apple will begin mass producing the four new models in the (tentatively named) iPhone 12 series, which are equipped with 5G capabilities, thereby raising its quarterly smartphone production. The BOM [bill of materials] costs of the iPhone 12 models are significantly higher compared with the models in the previous series because of the 5G support. To cut costs and stabilize retail pricing, Apple has decided to sell the upcoming iPhones without accessories such as wired earphones, power adapter, etc. This move is expected to help with sales performance.

Twitter account @L0vetodream, which correctly predicted the iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard and iPhone SE launches several months ahead, in June tweeted further corroboration: “In my dream, the new iPhone will not come with the charger and earphone, this even applying to SE2. The new packaging box become thinner, and Exquisite.”

in my dream, the new IPhone will not come with the charger and earphone , this even applying to SE2. The new packaging box become thinner, and Exquisite. — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 1, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: While we’ll hear complaints, many people have multiple chargers lying around from previous generation iPhones and iPads. Many people have already purchased wireless Qi chargers for their iPhones. Ditto for AirPods.

Don’t discount the possibility of Apple unveiling an “AirPower” wireless charging mat alongside the iPhone 12/Max/Pro/Pro Max reveal.

For those who don’t have a charger on hand, they’ll have to buy one. If they forget or don’t realize that, when the get home with their new iPhone or it arrives by delivery, those are who’ll complain the loudest. At least Apple ships iPhones fully charged out of the box, so the charger-less will have at least a day to get a charger (garbage versions of which can be found basically everywhere, COVID-19 issues to picking one up in person notwithstanding). Most users will want a genuine Apple or high-quality (Anker) wired or wireless charger.