Ambitious Apple TV+ series ‘Invasion’ resumes production after COVID-19 shutdown

Invasion, the sweeping Apple TV+ alien invasion series, an Apple Original series written and executive-produced by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, returned to production in Manchester, England a week ago.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), Shamier Anderson (Bruised, Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction, Paterson), Firas Nassar (Fauda) and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, The Outsider) star in Invasion (fka Untitled Kinberg/Weil), a character-driven sci-fi drama series from Kinberg, Weil and Platform One Media.

Invasion is set across multiple continents and follows an alien invasion through multiple perspectives around the world.

One of Apple’s most ambitious original series to date, Invasion is designed to film in four locations on four continents: New York in the U.S. as well as UK (Manchester), Morocco and Japan. Portions of the series had been shot in New York and Morocco, and producers were prepping for the UK shoot when the coronavirus-related industry shutdown started in mid-March.

Invasion is among the first U.S. series to resume production with COVID-19 safety protocols. At Apple, it joins fellow sci-fi drama, For All Mankind, which recently restarted filming on the Sony lot to finish its second season.