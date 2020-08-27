One quarter of Netflix subscribers also have Apple TV+

According to new data, established streamers like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu don’t yet seem to be losing ground to streaming upstarts. Instead, new streaming services like HBO Max, Peacock, Apple TV+ and Disney+ are largely additive to older and more established services.

Kelsey Sutton for Adweek:

More than 90% of subscribers to Peacock’s paid tier Peacock Premium, Apple TV+ and HBO Max also subscribe to Netflix, and more than 85% of Hulu, Prime Video and Disney+ subscribers do, according to software company Reelgood, which allows users to access shows and movies from all of their streaming subscriptions in one interface. Netflix customers, though, subscribe to other services less often, showing how the incumbents in the streaming landscape may be harder to unseat. Nearly two-thirds of Netflix subscribers also subscribe to Prime Video, Reelgood found, and about half also subscribe to either Hulu or Disney+. One quarter Netflix subscribers also have Apple TV+, Reelgood found, and about 13% also subscribe to HBO Max. Peacock Premium, meanwhile, had only a 3% crossover rate.

MacDailyNews Note: Peacock, of course, just launched on July 15th.

Among Apple TV+ subscribers, 91% also subscribe to Netflix and Prime Video, while nearly 80% also subscribe to Hulu and Disney+. Those high crossover percentages are similar for services like HBO Max, but drop slightly when compared with a more family-oriented service: 82% of Disney+ subscribers also had Prime Video, and 70% also had Hulu, Reelgood reported.

MacDailyNews Take: As predicted:

Apple TV+, at just $4.99 per month, doesn’t have to disrupt Netflix by taking subscribers; it’s additive. Most people who already subscribe to Netflix will simply add Apple TV+, not drop Netflix for it. Many, tens of millions in the first year alone, will get Apple TV+ for free with the purchase of any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac! — MacDailyNews, October 21, 2019