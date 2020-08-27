Apple releases watchOS 7 public beta 3

One week after releasing the second public beta and mere days after seeding a new beta to developers, Apple today released the third public beta of watchOS 7 to Apple Watch public beta testers.

watchOS 7 will deliver enhanced customization tools and powerful new health and fitness features to Apple Watch, the world’s most advanced smartwatch. Personalization is taken to an entirely new level with shareable and discoverable watch face configurations, while sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, additional workout types including dance, and a new hearing health feature give greater insight into overall well-being and are designed with privacy in mind. Conveniently on the wrist, Maps is updated with cycling directions and Siri now offers language translation.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The ‌watchOS 7‌ update can be downloaded after installing the proper profile from Apple’s Public Beta website. ‌watchOS 7‌ should not be installed on a primary device as it is still an early beta and there could be bugs, plus there is no way to downgrade back to watchOS 6. watchOS 7‌ is limited to the ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 models, and is not compatible with the ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 1 and Series 2.

MacDailyNews Take: Beta testers, go get watchOS 7 public beta 3 now – it’s snappy!