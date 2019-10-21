Netflix to sell another $2 billion of junk bonds as it braces for onslaught from Apple TV+, Disney+, and more

As the battle for streaming customers heats up, Netflix plans to raise another $2 billion in debt in order to finance new original content.

Ciara Linnane for MarketWatch:

Netflix said it plans to issue junk-rated bonds denominated in dollars and euros. It did not specify maturities but said it would use the proceeds for a range of purposes, including content, production and development and potential acquisitions.

The company is facing highly competitive offerings from deep-pocketed rivals Walt Disney Co. and Apple Inc. that will launch in November. Disney-plus is priced at just $6.99 a month compared with the $8.99 Netflix charges for its basic plan… The Apple TV+ offering is priced at $4.99 a month and will be free for one year with the purchase of a new Apple device.

Those services will be followed by offerings from Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal service and AT&T Inc.’s HBO Max are due in spring 2020. Netflix is already competing with services from Amazon.com and Hulu.