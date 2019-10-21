Apple leases 100,000 square feet in what will be London’s tallest building

While Apple awaits the completion of its new British headquarters at its Battersea headquarters in 2021, the company is taking 100,000 square feet in London’s tallest building in 2020

Louisa Clarence-Smith for The Times:

The world’s first trillion-dollar company has agreed to lease about 100,000 sq ft at 22 Bishopsgate, a 62-storey skyscraper that will be the tallest building in the City, the capital’s financial district, when it is finished next year. The agreement comes a year after The Times revealed that Apple had begun to make contingency plans in case of delays to the construction of its planned headquarters at the redeveloped Battersea Power Station.

MacDailyNews Take: Reportedly, Apple will be using the new office space for Apple Pay employees.