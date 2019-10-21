Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s ‘iPhone SE 2’ to feature liquid crystal polymer antenna

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The so-called iPhone SE 2 will be equipped with an LCP aka liquid crystal polymer antenna design for improved wireless transmission, according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a research note with TF International Securities today, viewed by MacRumors, Kuo said Career Technologies and Murata Manufacturing will begin supplying Apple with antenna components for the ‌iPhone SE 2‌ in early 2020, in time for the device to launch by the end of the first quarter.

Previously, Kuo has said that Apple will launch a new budget iPhone in the first quarter of 2020 for $399. The external casing of the iPhone will look similar to the iPhone 8 and it will be powered by Apple’s current generation state-of-the-art SoC, the Apple A13 Bionic.

MacDailyNews Note: In May, Kuo wrote that he expects LCP to be the primary material for 5G antennas in 2020 iPhones, as he believes that the production issues at the time that were limiting the RF performance of LCP would be resolved by then. Kuo also wrote that he expects Apple to use LCP material in future iPad models, starting from the late fourth quarter of 2019.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]