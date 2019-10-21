Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $4.10, or 1.73%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $240/51. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high was $236.21 set on October 11, 2019.
AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $240.99, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.087 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.087T
1. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.057T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $868.477B
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $857.376B
5. Facebook (FB) – $528.466B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $515.123B
• Walmart (WMT) – $342.167B
• Disney (DIS) – $234.179B
• Intel (INTC) – $230.759B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $197.661B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $134.7146B
• IBM (IBM) – $126.432B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.653B
• Sony (SNE) – $71.448B
• Dell (DELL) – $36.457B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $32.764B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $31.199B
• Nokia (NOK) – $28.125B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.051B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $20.753B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.917B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.419B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $946.834M
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $53.673M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Bang, zoom!