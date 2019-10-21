Apple’s iron-fisted control over the App Store is no longer sustainable

Last week, Apple caved to the Chinese government and pulled an app called HKmap.live that was being used by Hong Kong protestors to crowdsource the location of police forces.
While Apple CEO Tim Cook defended Apple’s stance, the move is a reminder that Apple is the only judge and jury regarding what’s acceptable in the App Store — but as mobile devices are integrated into more aspects of our lives, it’s getting harder to justify such tight control over their software.
The current state of the App Store is a great example of the risks of running a marketplace that becomes too big. It also shows that we can expect wide-ranging marketplace regulation in the near future.
MacDailyNews Take: Are other closed marketplace for software – video game consoles, we’re looking at you – subject to regulation? Are they forced to “open up,” in effect having a major selling point – security – obliterated through regulatory force?
Apple knows that the trust customers place in their products and software is largely based on the walled garden. While hackers, thieves, governments, and other scumbags want to take the “Power of No” away from Apple. They would be wide to resist at almost any cost. The last thing I want is an Android iPhone.
Clarification – “Apple would be wise to resist at almost any cost”
This is BS driven by tech press and has nothing to do with largely satisfied customers. How that iPhone 11 selling? The tech press makes statements like it has its finger on the pulse, but, honestly, it mostly seems good at excreting turds.
TechCrunch like the Verge have been haters for years, they want Apple (all devices at Android/Windows) prices with the ability to put Google/Winamp skins on everything.
Sure, everyone, all future Apple executives will be as benign as Cook. Let’s all grant Apple as legislator, judge, and jury. Let’s have an unelected oligarch make arbitrary decisions that can impact millions. What could possibly go wrong?
The article implies that spammy apps would be minimized without the App Store which is, of course, nonsense. Open iOS to multiple app stores and the number of spammy (not to mention security-nightmare) apps would increase ten-fold or more. I’m all for breaking up monopolies that are strangle-holding competition or innovation, but not at the cost of actually creating a worse environment for the consumer.