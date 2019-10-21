Apple CEO Tim Cook joins influential Beijing university board as company’s China woes continue

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been appointed as the chairman of the advisory board at Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing, a role which offers access to state leaders.

Freank Yang for the South China Morning Post:

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been appointed chairman of the advisory board at Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing, a role that could provide access to top Chinese leaders at a time the iPhone manufacturer is facing mounting challenges in the world’s second largest economy.

Cook will assume the role for three years and replace Jim Breyer, the founder and chief executive of Breyer Capital, according to a statement from the university released on Friday. Cook said he would work with other members on the board, who have not been named, to make the Beijing-based school into a “world-class” education institution…

New appointments to the board, which is usually stacked with business and political leaders, could offer clues on the relationship between Beijing and some of the world’s most influential business leaders at a time when trade tensions have reached new highs… While the official role of the group is to help the development of the prestigious school, members are also granted the privilege of an audience with China’s top leaders.