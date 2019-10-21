Apple releases revised macOS Catalina supplemental update

Apple today released a revised ‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌ Supplemental Update which includes installation and reliability improvements, and is recommended for all users.

This update:

• Improves installation reliability of ‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌ on Macs with low disk space

• Fixes an issue that prevented Setup Assistant from completing during some installations

• Resolves an issue that prevents accepting iCloud Terms and Conditions when multiple ‌‌iCloud‌‌ accounts are logged in

• Improves the reliability of saving Game Center data when playing Apple Arcade games offline

MacDailyNews Take: Keep squashing bugs that should have been squashed months ago, Apple. Sheesh!

Better than never squashing them, we guess. Sigh.

Hey, Apple, can you get Catalina to remember where application windows were left on dual display setups upon awakening from Sleep, please? Seem basic, we know, but it still isn’t working.