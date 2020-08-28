Bill Murray’s Apple TV+ film ‘On the Rocks’ to premiere at New York Film Festival

“On the Rocks,” to be released in October by A24 and Apple TV+, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, and directed by Sofia Coppola, will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival as part of its new spotlight section.

In “On the Rocks,” young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city – drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.

Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.

Dave McNary for Variety:

Coppola and Murray last collaborated on 2003’s “Lost in Translation,” which earned Coppola an Academy Award for original screenplay and garnered Murray an acting nomination. The spotlight lineup for the 58th New York Film Festival, which opens on Sept. 17 with Steve McQueen’s “Lovers Rock” and closes on Oct. 11, showcases sneak previews, gala events, screenings with live elements, and other special evenings.

MacDailyNews Note: Here’s official “On the Rocks” trailer: