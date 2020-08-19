Apple TV+ releases official trailer for ‘On the Rocks’ starring Bill Murray

Apple today released the official trailer for On the Rocks, a Sofia Coppola film starring Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, and Marlon Wayans.

Faced with sudden doubts about her marriage, a young New York mother and writer (Rashida Jones) teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father (Bill Murray) to tail her husband (Marlon Wayans) in a bittersweet comedy about relationships, written and directed by Sofia Coppola. Watch Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks, an Apple Original Films and A24 release coming this October on Apple TV+: https://apple.co/_OnTheRocks On the Rocks, a Sofia Coppola film and American Zoetrope production, stars Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, and Marlon Wayans. The film is written and directed by Sofia Coppola. The producers are Youree Henley and Sofia Coppola, co-producer is Caroline Jaczko, and executive producers are Fred Roos, Mitch Glazer, and Roman Coppola. The behind-the-scenes team includes cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd, production designer Anne Ross, editor Sarah Flack, costume designer Stacey Battat, and casting directors Courtney Bright and Nicole Daniels. The original score and music supervision are by Phoenix. Song: “Identical” by Phoenix https://apple.co/OnTheRocksMusic

MacDailyNews Take: If you don’t love Bill Murray, you’re doing something wrong.

Three Bill Murray quotes:

• I try to be available for life to happen to me. We’re in this life, and if you’re not available, the sort of ordinary time goes past and you didn’t live it. But if you’re available, life gets huge. You’re really living it.

• My iPhone has 2 million times the storage of the 1969 Apollo 11 computer. They went to the moon. I throw birds at pig houses.

• Whatever you do, always give 100%. Unless you’re donating blood.