What’s new in Apple’s iOS 14 beta 5

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 14 beta 5 to developers for testing purposes, polishing some of the new features that are included in the new operating system. MacRumors has highlighted the few new features that can be found in ‌iOS 14‌ beta 5.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The ‌Apple News‌ widget has a new option for a taller widget window that provides more space to display additional news stories. The size of the widget prevents it from being used on the Home Screen.

There’s a new Hidden Album setting in photos that when turned on, causes the Hidden album in Photos to be hidden from the Albums list. The Hidden album remains available in the image picker.

In the ‌iOS 14‌ beta 5 code, there’s a visualization of how the spatial audio feature for the AirPods Pro works. It’s not clear where this video will be shown (perhaps in setup) and though the video is available, spatial audio has not yet been enabled.