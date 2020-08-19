Apple becomes first U.S. company with $2 trillion market value

Apple today hit a market value of $2 trillion, doubling in valuation in just over two years.
Apple, the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach a $1 trillion market cap, is now the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion market cap.
Apple first reached a $1 trillion market cap on August 2, 2018.
On July 31, 2020, Apple surpassed the state oil giant Saudi Aramco to become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Apple and AAPL shareholders! Onward and upward!
2 trillion today
3 trillion December
10 trillion August 2021
Hyperinflation! Should Trump or Obama be on the coming one million dollar bills?
3T by December seems a little hopeful. It took 2 yrs to climb from 1 to 2T.
Maybe spring ‘21, with 5G iPh virus and econ settling.
Not that it really matters…just a curious pondering.
Gold and or BTC for the hyper-inflation…real estate too.
Thanks to Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. And a great deal of really cheap foreign labor and suffering.
Unfortunately, the first and last company to do so before the US resets.
“Thanks to Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. And a great thing it is.”
I’ve become a $ millionaire after my small stake in 2002.
And my 2016 Tesla shares have gone up x10. I can now swap them for an actual Tesla.
And Amazon… wow.
Isn’t capitalism great!
“US resets,” mostly like means the World resets…if you’re speaking economics. It’s inevitable if the “fiat” resets…esp with all the debt denominated in the dollar, throughout the World.