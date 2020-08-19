Apple becomes first U.S. company with $2 trillion market value

Apple today hit a market value of $2 trillion, doubling in valuation in just over two years.

Apple, the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach a $1 trillion market cap, is now the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion market cap.

Apple first reached a $1 trillion market cap on August 2, 2018.

On July 31, 2020, Apple surpassed the state oil giant Saudi Aramco to become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Apple and AAPL shareholders! Onward and upward!