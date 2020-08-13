Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $8.00, or 1.77%, to $460.04, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $464.14.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $199.67.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 49,183,931 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 36,786,870 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 34.96.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.967 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company. (Apple today passed Saudi Aramco’s (2222.SR) market value of $1.963 trillion or 7.36599T SAR.)
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.967T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.579T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.583T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.031T
5. Facebook (FB) – $744.397B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $524.044B
• Walmart (WMT) – $373.421B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $302.093B
• Disney (DIS) – $236.671B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $212.274B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $215.859B
• Intel (INTC) – $206.526B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $180.377B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $115.83B
• IBM (IBM) – $111.349B
• Sony (SNE) – $99.336B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $96.085B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $47.520B
• Dell (DELL) – $44.123B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $29.914B
• Nokia (NOK) – $28.127B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.283B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.711B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.574B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.710B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $54.294M
Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: In a perfect world, today Rod Hall would be asking if you’d like fries with that.
3 Comments
Great take on Rod Hall.
Nice day’s end fade for Apple. It could have been worse. I’m not sure what the market sell-off was due to. If it was Apple-specific, I could say it was due to Fortnite being pulled from the App Store, but I don’t think that was the reason.
/s
There might be a lot of headwind for Apple if this anti-competitive talk stays around. I still think that Apple’s mobile market share isn’t large enough to be considered a monopoly. Any developer can go develop for Android OS and make plenty of money considering how many active Android devices there are in this world. Since anything goes on Google Play, it would be so much easier for any developer to use. Android OS’s 85% mobile market share should be more than enough for developers.
Can’t stop laughing on the Rod Hall “Frys with that” comment. Since he now has a 3 year track record of price targets for Apple. When his price target goes above 50% underwater he quietly raises it. He is now 47% underwater at $314 (price update 2 weeks ago from $299 which was up from $233 8 weeks ago. Don’t forget that in April he had a $165 price target on Apple. Also, I listen to the Apple conference calls and I have never heard him ask one question. Amazing that he represents Goldman Sachs. And you do know he reads your website… He really needs to be taken off covering Apple because he has been an embarrassment to Goldman Sachs. Unless this is done on purpose. Notice that nobody at CNBC ever calls him on his 100% wrong calls. So wrong that the stock usually goes up 100% on his negative calls eventually. Something is up with Mr. Rod Hall. He cannot be that stupid and work for Goldman Sachs this long with these disastrous calls. Would love to see a forum just on Rod Hall. MDN should have a Rod Hall section.