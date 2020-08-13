Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $8.00, or 1.77%, to $460.04, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $464.14.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $199.67.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 49,183,931 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 36,786,870 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 34.96.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.967 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company. (Apple today passed Saudi Aramco’s (2222.SR) market value of $1.963 trillion or 7.36599T SAR.)

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.967T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.579T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.583T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.031T

5. Facebook (FB) – $744.397B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $524.044B

• Walmart (WMT) – $373.421B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $302.093B

• Disney (DIS) – $236.671B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $212.274B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $215.859B

• Intel (INTC) – $206.526B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $180.377B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $115.83B

• IBM (IBM) – $111.349B

• Sony (SNE) – $99.336B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $96.085B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $47.520B

• Dell (DELL) – $44.123B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $29.914B

• Nokia (NOK) – $28.127B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.283B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.711B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.574B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.710B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $54.294M

