Epic Games sues Apple after removal of ‘Fortnite’ game from App Store

Apple on Thursday removed the video game “Fortnite” from the App Store for blatantly violating the company’s in-app payment guidelines by enabling a direct payment feature within the “Fortnite” app. Epic Games has now initiated legal action against Apple.
“Apple’s removal of Fortnite is yet another example of Apple flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100% monopoly over the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market,” Epic said in a statement.
Apple takes a cut of between 15% and 30% for most payments made inside apps, though there are some exceptions for companies that already have a credit card on file with iPhone customers if they also offer an in-app payment that would benefit Apple.
MacDailyNews Take: Hold on while we file a lawsuit claiming false imprisonment against the bank we tried and failed to rob this morning.
Apple earlier said in a statement:
Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result their Fortnite app has been removed from the store. Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services.
Epic has had apps on the App Store for a decade, and have benefited from the App Store ecosystem – including its tools, testing, and distribution that Apple provides to all developers. Epic agreed to the App Store terms and guidelines freely and we’re glad they’ve built such a successful business on the App Store. The fact that their business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users. We will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return Fortnite to the App Store.
You know, it costs money to run the App Store and the value Apple provides to developers of having a safe, secure, organized, curated App Store is actually quite significant.
Epic seems to want to enjoy all of the benefits of Apple’s App Store, including access to 1+ billion of the most affluent users for free. That is illogical, unfair, and, basically, theft, regardless of who gets the “savings.”
If there’s no deal between Apple and Epic for this “Epic direct payment” thing, Apple (and Google) should pull the game until it adheres to App Store rules.
14 Comments
They agreed to the terms, so if they don’t like them now they can move along! No free rides no matter who you are
Rules don’t apply to them. Typical for liberals
Peaceful programmers protesting
You use US currency, so do you need to abide by any rule the government that prints the currency can hit you with, regardless of what the constitution says?
No Masks No Masks…
heh heh…
Maybe I should sue Apple for having the gall to sell me their iPhone, iPad, iMac, and a host of other devices and services at a profit. Why won’t they accept the “reality” that everybody should get everything for nothing???
Maybe you should. You own your devices and they are artificially limiting what you can run.
They don’t own Fortnight code either and there is no other store, which is impeded by Apple and no means for them to sell it to you other than Apple.
Time for the antitrust hammer to fall!
When a corporation gets big enough, they start gaining government-like power over their people, and need restrictions much like how we restrict government. There are only two cell-phone ecosystems that people can use. If you disagree with a rule that both have, you have no choice, but to not use phones. Freedom is not freedom if it is not realistic.
“American Airlines’ removal of the vending machine I decided to install in the cabin of their aircraft is yet another example of American Airlines flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100% monopoly over selling meals on its airplanes,”
But it does own the airplane. Apple does not own the devices. They sold them!
A stunningly bad analogy. Vending machines work fine without being on an airplane, and they aren’t why people fly. Also you don’t spend years locked into one aircraft before you can transfer to another. And there are a reasonable number of different airlines.
“Epic agreed to the App Store terms and guidelines freely and we’re glad they’ve built such a successful business on the App Store.”
And Apple has been enriched by every iOS developer without iOS completion. On devices they don’t own and programs they don’t own.
Strange, actually