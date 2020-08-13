Leaker: Apple’s iPhone 12 event to happen during the week of October 12th

Serial-leaker Jon Prosser today tweeted that Apple will hold its ‌iPhone 12‌ event during the week of October 12th, with preorders to take place later that week and shipments to start the following week.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

There have been multiple rumors suggesting the possibility of a staggered release that will see some models launch before other models, which Prosser also says is the case. While the ‌iPhone 12‌ models will ship in October, Prosser claims the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro models will not be available until an unspecified date in November.

Prosser also claims that Apple will release the Apple Watch Series 6 and an unspecified new iPad via press release during the week of September 7.

While Prosser has in the past correctly predicted some of Apple’s launch plans, he has also shared incorrect information. In June, he inaccurately claimed that Apple was planning to rename iOS to “iPhoneOS,” and he shared images of what he claimed was Apple’s AirPower charging mat, with those images later turning out to be a clone device that wasn’t the ‌AirPower‌ at all.