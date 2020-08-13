Leaker: Apple’s iPhone 12 event to happen during the week of October 12th

Serial-leaker Jon Prosser today tweeted that Apple will hold its iPhone 12 event during the week of October 12th, with preorders to take place later that week and shipments to start the following week.
New, adjusted Apple dates!
Apple Watch & iPad
– Via press release
– Week 37 w/c Sep 7
iPhone 12 event
– Week 42 w/c Oct 12
iPhone 12 devices
– Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12
– Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19
iPhone 12 Pro devices
– Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet)
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020
There have been multiple rumors suggesting the possibility of a staggered release that will see some models launch before other models, which Prosser also says is the case. While the iPhone 12 models will ship in October, Prosser claims the iPhone 12 Pro models will not be available until an unspecified date in November.
Prosser also claims that Apple will release the Apple Watch Series 6 and an unspecified new iPad via press release during the week of September 7.
While Prosser has in the past correctly predicted some of Apple’s launch plans, he has also shared incorrect information. In June, he inaccurately claimed that Apple was planning to rename iOS to “iPhoneOS,” and he shared images of what he claimed was Apple’s AirPower charging mat, with those images later turning out to be a clone device that wasn’t the AirPower at all.
MacDailyNews Note: Also via Prosser, from May, we expect the following models, names, specs, and prices:
iPhone 12
• 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display
• 5G cellular connectivity
• A14 SoC
• 4GB memory
• 128GB, 256GB storage
• Aluminum casing
• Dual rear camera system
• $649, $749
iPhone 12 Max
• 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina
• 5G cellular connectivity
• A14 SoC
• 4GB memory
• 128GB, 256GB storage
• Aluminum casing
• Dual rear camera system
• $749, $849
iPhone 12 Pro
• 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display
• 5G cellular connectivity
• A14 SoC
• 6GB memory
• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
• Stainless steel casing
• Triple camera system
• LiDAR
• $999, $1099, $1299
iPhone 12 Pro Max
• 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display
• 5G cellular connectivity
• A14 SoC
• 6GB memory
• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
• Stainless steel casing
• Triple camera system
• LiDAR
• $1099, $1199, $1399