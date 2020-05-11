iPhone 12 Mega Leak: Specs, names, RAM, storage, prices, and more

So much for Apple’s vaunted secrecy. Serial leaker Jon Prosser has spilled the beans, as it were, about pretty much everything in an iPhone 12 mega leak.

Apple’s next-generation 5G “iPhone 12 Pro” and “iPhone 12 Pro Max” (rightmost two renderings) are said to sport 120Hz ProMotion displays (Image: artist’s concept via EverythingApplePro)

In a new video posted on Monday, Prosser’s iPhone 12 leak reveals the four new models, specs, model names, RAM, storage, prices, and more:

iPhone 12
• 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display
• 5G cellular connectivity
• A14 SoC
• 4GB memory
• 128GB, 256GB storage
• Aluminum casing
• Dual rear camera system
• $649, $749

iPhone 12 Max
• 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina
• 5G cellular connectivity
• A14 SoC
• 4GB memory
• 128GB, 256GB storage
• Aluminum casing
• Dual rear camera system
• $749, $849

iPhone 12 Pro
• 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display
• 5G cellular connectivity
• A14 SoC
• 6GB memory
• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
• Stainless steel casing
• Triple camera system
• LiDAR
• $999, $1099, $1299

iPhone 12 Pro Max
• 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display
• 5G cellular connectivity
• A14 SoC
• 6GB memory
• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
• Stainless steel casing
• Triple camera system
• LiDAR
• $1099, $1199, $1399

MacDailyNews Take: For the rest of the week, the internet will be powered by the steam coming out of Tim Cook’s and Phil Schiller’s ears.

  1. The biggest question about 120Hz is how badly it will impact battery life. Batteries are slowly getting better, but we’ve seen battery life drop by as much as 25% with other phones when it’s on all the time. Hopefully, Apple will implement the iPad “Pro Display” modes, where the refresh is variable so as to help battery life. I don’t need 120Hz refresh when reading a book, or a web page. 30Hz is more than enough.

