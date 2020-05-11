iPhone 12 Mega Leak: Specs, names, RAM, storage, prices, and more

So much for Apple’s vaunted secrecy. Serial leaker Jon Prosser has spilled the beans, as it were, about pretty much everything in an iPhone 12 mega leak.
In a new video posted on Monday, Prosser’s iPhone 12 leak reveals the four new models, specs, model names, RAM, storage, prices, and more:
iPhone 12
• 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display
• 5G cellular connectivity
• A14 SoC
• 4GB memory
• 128GB, 256GB storage
• Aluminum casing
• Dual rear camera system
• $649, $749
iPhone 12 Max
• 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina
• 5G cellular connectivity
• A14 SoC
• 4GB memory
• 128GB, 256GB storage
• Aluminum casing
• Dual rear camera system
• $749, $849
iPhone 12 Pro
• 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display
• 5G cellular connectivity
• A14 SoC
• 6GB memory
• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
• Stainless steel casing
• Triple camera system
• LiDAR
• $999, $1099, $1299
iPhone 12 Pro Max
• 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display
• 5G cellular connectivity
• A14 SoC
• 6GB memory
• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
• Stainless steel casing
• Triple camera system
• LiDAR
• $1099, $1199, $1399
MacDailyNews Take: For the rest of the week, the internet will be powered by the steam coming out of Tim Cook’s and Phil Schiller’s ears.
1 Comment
The biggest question about 120Hz is how badly it will impact battery life. Batteries are slowly getting better, but we’ve seen battery life drop by as much as 25% with other phones when it’s on all the time. Hopefully, Apple will implement the iPad “Pro Display” modes, where the refresh is variable so as to help battery life. I don’t need 120Hz refresh when reading a book, or a web page. 30Hz is more than enough.