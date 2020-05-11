iPhone 12 Mega Leak: Specs, names, RAM, storage, prices, and more

So much for Apple’s vaunted secrecy. Serial leaker Jon Prosser has spilled the beans, as it were, about pretty much everything in an iPhone 12 mega leak.

In a new video posted on Monday, Prosser’s iPhone 12 leak reveals the four new models, specs, model names, RAM, storage, prices, and more:

iPhone 12

• 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $649, $749

iPhone 12 Max

• 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $749, $849

iPhone 12 Pro

• 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $999, $1099, $1299

iPhone 12 Pro Max

• 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $1099, $1199, $1399

MacDailyNews Take: For the rest of the week, the internet will be powered by the steam coming out of Tim Cook’s and Phil Schiller’s ears.