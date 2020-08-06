Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall is an awful Apple analyst.

Hall is so bad at his job, that last September, Apple even had to take the rare step of publicly disputing a negative call by Hall. Last October, Hall claimed that his team of genius “analysts” at Goldman wondered if anybody would buy 5G iPhones as they did not believe that 5G offers consumers much in the way of additional utility.

On September 13, 2019, Hall slashed Goldman Sachs’ price target for Apple shares to $165. One quarter later, Apple shares sold for $327.85.

Oops.

On Friday, April 17, 2020, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall downgraded Apple stock to “sell” and cut his price target from $250 to $233.

Currently, Apple shares are

trading at $447.65.

Ooh, so close, Rod! You’re only off by $214.65 per share.

A random number generator would be a better predictor of Apple share prices than Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall.

Given his limited reasoning capabilities, we doubt that, if pressed, Rod Hall would be able to analyze his way out of a wet paper bag. — MacDailyNews, July 17, 2019

Keep being so wrong about Apple, Rod, and we’ll keep reporting just how wrong you are.