VERTICAL Video (!) Shot on iPhone by Academy Award-winner Damien Chazelle

We, and perhaps, you, have been known to bemoan the scourge of “vertical video” shot on iPhones and iPhone wannabes the world over by, let’s face it, rank amateurs.

Apple believes that everyone can take great photos and videos. And, to that end, the company offers some great free tips and techniques to help you take even better ones — and enjoy them — with your iPhone here.

However, a new video release by Apple, places an iPhone 11 Pro, vertically, into the hands of eminently accomplished filmmaker Damien Chazelle and, voila, “vertical video” becometh art:

Apple’s YouTube Channel:

A journey through cinema history is reimagined for the vertical screen in Damien Chazelle’s “The Stunt Double,” a short film Shot on iPhone 11 Pro. Watch as classic genres are flipped on their side, from action movies to silent films, spy flicks to westerns, reframing and modernizing the movie magic we know and love. Original Score by Grammy Award® winner Lorne Balfe. Listen here http://apple.co/LorneBalfeYT. Or on iTunes http://apple.co/LorneBalfeiTunes.

MacDailyNews Note: Unless you’re a world-class filmmaker like Damien Chazelle, please, for the love of all that is good in this world, shoot your iPhone videos in landscape (horizontally), not vertically!

