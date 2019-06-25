Intel’s Lisa Pearce: GPU integer scaling graphics support coming

Apple is bringing Xbox and PlayStation 4 controller support to the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV this fall…
The first ever iPhone was released in 2008, since then Apple has released a total of 21 iPhones in the last 11 years…
Facebook has launched its latest strike on Apple in a war of words that has dragged on for more than 15 months…
Apple today released significant iWork updates for macOS and iOS…
There’s a rumor doing the rounds that Intel might decide to slash the prices of its Core processors to stick two fingers…
Apple notes in their granted patent that a potential barrier to smartwatch adoption is their minimal image-capturing ability…
I’ve spent a lot of time using Apple’s newest version of its desktop operating system, macOS Catalina, since it was announced at Apple’s developer conference…
Apple Inc. is significantly increasing its footprint in Seattle as its expands on a previously announced plan to boost hiring…
There will be several high-profile flagship smartphone launches between now and early September, but Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 11 is already stealing the spotlight…
Apple might have just updated its 13- and 15-inch laptops with better processors and a tweak to the much-maligned butterfly keyboard…
Friends don’t let friends take vertical video.
Intel makes an unprofessional graphics error while making a graphics announcement!