Apple releases significant iWork updates for macOS and iOS

Apple today released significant iWork updates for macOS and iOS:
What’s new for Pages for Mac 8.1:
• Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.
• Create links from text to other pages in a page layout document.
• Copy and paste pages or sections between documents.
• Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.
• Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.
• Reapply a master page so text and media placeholders return to their default style and position.
• Create books using new templates for novels (available in English only).
What’s new for Pages for iOS 5.1:
• Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.
• Customize lists by choosing from new bullet types, changing the size and color of bullets, creating custom bullets, adjusting indentation levels, and more.
• Choose Learn Spelling to add a word to the spelling dictionary.
• Create links from text to other pages in a page layout document.
• Copy and paste pages or sections between documents.
• Use new chart editing capabilities to change the style of individual series, adjust spacing between columns, add trendlines, and more.
• Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.
• Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.
• Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll — or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.
• Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.
• Reapply a master page so text and media placeholders return to their default style and position.
• Create books using new templates for novels (available in English only).
What’s new for Numbers for Mac 6.1:
• Greatly improved accuracy using the enhanced 128-bit calculation engine.
• Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.
• Create links from text to other sheets in a spreadsheet.
• Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.
• Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.
• Improved performance while editing and sorting tables.
• Add rows to filtered tables.
What’s new for Numbers for iOS 5.1:
• Greatly improved accuracy using the enhanced 128-bit calculation engine.
• Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.
• Create links from text to other sheets in a spreadsheet.
• Add rows to filtered tables.
• Use new chart editing capabilities to change the style of individual series, adjust spacing between columns, add trendlines, and more.
• Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.
• Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.
• Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.
• Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll — or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.
• Customize lists by choosing from new bullet types, changing the size and color of bullets, creating custom bullets, adjusting indentation levels, and more.
• Choose Learn Spelling to add a word to the spelling dictionary.
What’s new for Keynote for Mac 9.1:
• Edit master slides while collaborating on a presentation.
• Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.
• Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.
• Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.
What’s new for Keynote for iOS 5.1:
• Edit master slides while collaborating on a presentation.
• Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.
• Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.
• Use new chart editing capabilities to change the style of individual series, adjust spacing between columns, add trendlines, and more.
• Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.
• Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.
• Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll — or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.
• Customize lists by choosing from new bullet types, changing the size and color of bullets, creating custom bullets, adjusting indentation levels, and more.
• Choose Learn Spelling to add a word to the spelling dictionary.
MacDailyNews Take: Get ’em while they’re hot! Happy updating!
1 Comment
Maybe someday they’ll grace us with a Pages.app update that does Table of Authorities and custom paragraph numbering, so they would be up to the “state of the art” in wordprocessing from the 80s. Major? I think not. More like shoveling in system library updates into the code base without actually solving long standing user needs/requests.