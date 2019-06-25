Apple releases significant iWork updates for macOS and iOS

Apple today released significant iWork updates for macOS and iOS:

What’s new for Pages for Mac 8.1:

• Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

• Create links from text to other pages in a page layout document.

• Copy and paste pages or sections between documents.

• Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

• Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

• Reapply a master page so text and media placeholders return to their default style and position.

• Create books using new templates for novels (available in English only).

What’s new for Pages for iOS 5.1:

• Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

• Customize lists by choosing from new bullet types, changing the size and color of bullets, creating custom bullets, adjusting indentation levels, and more.

• Choose Learn Spelling to add a word to the spelling dictionary.

• Create links from text to other pages in a page layout document.

• Copy and paste pages or sections between documents.

• Use new chart editing capabilities to change the style of individual series, adjust spacing between columns, add trendlines, and more.

• Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.

• Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

• Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll — or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.

• Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

• Reapply a master page so text and media placeholders return to their default style and position.

• Create books using new templates for novels (available in English only).

What’s new for Numbers for Mac 6.1:

• Greatly improved accuracy using the enhanced 128-bit calculation engine.

• Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

• Create links from text to other sheets in a spreadsheet.

• Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

• Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

• Improved performance while editing and sorting tables.

• Add rows to filtered tables.

What’s new for Numbers for iOS 5.1:

• Greatly improved accuracy using the enhanced 128-bit calculation engine.

• Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

• Create links from text to other sheets in a spreadsheet.

• Add rows to filtered tables.

• Use new chart editing capabilities to change the style of individual series, adjust spacing between columns, add trendlines, and more.

• Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.

• Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

• Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

• Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll — or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.

• Customize lists by choosing from new bullet types, changing the size and color of bullets, creating custom bullets, adjusting indentation levels, and more.

• Choose Learn Spelling to add a word to the spelling dictionary.

What’s new for Keynote for Mac 9.1:

• Edit master slides while collaborating on a presentation.

• Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

• Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

• Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

What’s new for Keynote for iOS 5.1:

• Edit master slides while collaborating on a presentation.

• Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

• Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.

• Use new chart editing capabilities to change the style of individual series, adjust spacing between columns, add trendlines, and more.

• Using face detection, subjects in photos are intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects.

• Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.

• Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll — or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.

• Customize lists by choosing from new bullet types, changing the size and color of bullets, creating custom bullets, adjusting indentation levels, and more.

• Choose Learn Spelling to add a word to the spelling dictionary.

