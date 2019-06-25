Facebook exec says Apple users are an ‘exclusive club, available only to aspirant consumers with the means to buy high-value hardware and services’

Jake Kanter for Business Insider:

Facebook has launched its latest strike on Apple in a war of words that has dragged on for more than 15 months. This cold war continued on Monday when Nick Clegg, Facebook’s recently hired head of global affairs and one of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s top lieutenants, spoke on a stage in Berlin. “Facebook is free — it’s for everyone,” he said. “Some other big tech companies make their money by selling expensive hardware or subscription services, or in some cases both, to consumers in developed, wealthier economies. They are an exclusive club, available only to aspirant consumers with the means to buy high-value hardware and services.” Clegg was speaking just a week after Apple CEO Tim Cook gave a commencement speech at Stanford University in which he savaged the “chaos factory” created by social-media firms. “It feels a bit crazy that anyone should have to say this, but if you built a chaos factory, you can’t dodge responsibility for the chaos,” he said. Again, there was no mention of Facebook, but the target of his argument was clear.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple users are an “‘exclusive club, available only to aspirant consumers with the means to buy high-value hardware and services.”

Why, yes. Yes, we are. 😁

1.4 billion strong and growing! With our privacy and personal data intact (unless we use Facebook).

Here’s who leads Apple employees:

A few years ago, users of Internet services began to realize that when an online service is free, you’re not the customer. You’re the product. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, September 2014

Here’s what Facebooks minions toil for:

Instant messages sent by Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook’s early days, reported by Business Insider in May 2010:

Zuckerberg: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard

Zuckerberg: Just ask

Zuckerberg: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SSNs

Zuckerberg: People just submitted it.

Zuckerberg: I don’t know why.

Zuckerberg: They “trust me”

Zuckerberg: Dumb fucks

If you trust Mark Zuckerberg to be the keeper of your photos, contacts, political views, religious beliefs, etc., you’re batshit insane. — MacDailyNews, May 23, 2018

#DeleteFacebook.