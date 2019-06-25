Every iPhone that Apple has ever released compared on video

Roland Hutchinson for Geeky Gadgets:

The first ever iPhone was released in 2008, since then Apple has released a total of 21 iPhones in the last 11 years.

MacDailyNews Take: The first ever iPhone was released on June 29, 2007. We know because we braved the lines to get our units on that summer day long ago.

Now we have a great video from EverythingApplePro that features every iPhone that Apple has released and compares them side by side.

MacDailyNews Take: Time for a quote from Hair Force One:

[iOS 13’s app launch times are] fantastic. I can’t wait for those videos where people do this (moves both arms with pointing index fingers in conjunction as if pressing smartphone displays to launch apps in YouTube shootouts). Those videos (shakes head). Like that defines the performance of a phone, right? They’re like, “Watch This! This is what you do all day!” (again moves both arms with pointing index fingers in conjunction as if pressing smartphone displays to launch apps) Okay, we’ll win one of those… Which phone is faster? (again moves both arms with pointing index fingers in conjunction) Sorry, if you’re in the audience, whoever that dude is. — Apple SVP Craig Federighi, The Talk Show with John Gruber, Live from WWDC 2019, June 5, 2019