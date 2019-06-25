Apple’s Xbox and PS4 controller support turns an iPad into a portable game console

Tom Warren for The Verge:

Apple is bringing Xbox and PlayStation 4 controller support to the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV this fall. It’s a big change from the select MFi Bluetooth controllers that were supported before, and it means you can now easily connect any PS4 or Xbox One controller to your device to play games on the go.

I’ve been trying out an Xbox One S controller (with Bluetooth support) on my iPad Pro running the new public beta, and I’m convinced this is a big step toward using an iPad as a portable game console.

Sony’s PS4 Remote Play app now supports native DualShock 4 controllers, thanks to iOS 13, so you can stream games from your PS4 directly to your iPhone or iPad and use the controller you’re more familiar with. This is a good step if you want to play PS4 games remotely, but Microsoft doesn’t yet support this for Xbox games.

This controller support also extends to the Apple TV, so you’ll be able to connect an Xbox or PS4 controller and play supported games on a bigger screen.