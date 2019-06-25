TechCrunch previews iOS 13: Multitasking on iPad is the real centerpiece

…As the iPad has matured, so too have customer expectations. In recent years, Apple’s happily positioned the product as a kind of laptop alternative for business and education. The push has been accelerated with the arrival of the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, which has made it a more compelling offering for creative pros, along with additional features to help facilitate multitasking.
The arrival of iPadOS marks the next key step in the tablet’s evolution.
Multitasking… is the real centerpiece of the update. Slide Over, which offers a a second floating app window gets some key improvements, including the ability to have several different apps open in the mode at once by dragging them from the dock. Swiping up to the middle of the screen will display all of the apps open in slide over like a deck of cards. Swipe all the way up and the app will go full screen.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s all excellent, except for the text selection issue. If you don’t select text often, you’re pretty much good to go on an iPad with iOS 13 for most of the average user’s “personal computing” tasks.
But text selection on iPad (and iPhone) remains a stumbling block and is the main reason why we still reach for our MacBooks instead of our iPads when working on-the-go.
2 Comments
After waiting years for the iPad to eclipse the MacBookPro as my main toolbox, I have begun to wonder why. I mean, as a writer (who does not travel) why wouldn’t I continue to want a Mac as my toolbox? Even if the iPad one day becomes as good as the Mac, why would I switch?
The real question (nobody seems to be asking) is, “Do you really need to replace your Mac?”
IPad is an utter waste of money. Get a Mac and be done with it. Apple over charges for an iPad period!