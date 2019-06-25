Intel might slash the price of its Core CPUs to counter AMD rivalry

Roland Moore-Colyerfor The Inquirer:
There’s a rumour doing the rounds that Intel might decide to slash the prices of its Core processors to stick two fingers up at AMD ahead of its third-generation Ryzen launch.
DigiTimes reports that Intel could shave 15 per cent off its prices to counteract the Ryzen 3000 launch next month.
At the top end, AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900X comes in at $499 (around £390), the same as Intel’s Core i9-9900K which AMD considers to be the equivalent rival chip.
Given Intel hasn’t reduced its prices directly in ages, there’s plenty of scope for this rumour to be a crock of crap. By reducing prices Intel would effectively be losing face to AMD but almost admitting it is worried about the competition.
MacDailyNews Take: Regardless, the picture is clear: Intel’s time has come and gone.
For Intel, the worst is yet to come.
See also: Apple ships more microprocessors than Intel.
2 Comments
Translation: due to AMD innovation, Apple profit margins will rise.
Will Apple lower Mac prices with a cut from Intel, or is the dollar value of the price cuts be too small to change Mac prices?