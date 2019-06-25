Apple patent reveals an Apple Watch Band with a built-in rotatable camera

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

Apple notes in their granted patent that a potential barrier to smartwatch adoption is their minimal image-capturing ability. The invention covers Apple Watch with a band that incorporates a camera that is independently positionable relative to a watch body. This can allow Apple Watch to capture images and video at angles and orientations that do not depend directly on the angle and orientation of the rest of Apple Watch. Such functionality can replace or at least meaningfully augment a user’s existing camera-enabled iPhone.

Such a wearable device that captures images and video may do so via an optical lens integrated into a distal end portion of a watch band that retains the device on a user’s wrist. Embodiments may include a camera watch band that is capable of connecting directly to one side of the watch body (which may include a display), an optical sensor attached to or integrated within the distal end portion of the camera watch band opposite its connection to the watch body, and a data connection between the optical sensor and the watch body or other device.