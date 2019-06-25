This new feature of macOS is a perfect example of how Apple makes products that just work

Jason Aten for Inc.:

I’ve spent a lot of time using Apple’s newest version of its desktop operating system, macOS Catalina, since it was announced at Apple’s developer conference a few weeks ago. There are a lot of cool features coming to your Mac this fall, some of which are long overdue like the end of iTunes in favor of dedicated Music, TV, and Podcast apps. Others are more subtle like changes to the Reminders, Notes, and Mail apps.

Then there’s Sidecar, the most Apple-thing they’ve made for the Mac in a long time. Why? It just works. I don’t know how, but it does.

If you aren’t familiar with Sidecar, it’s a feature that allows you to use your iPad as an extended screen either via USB-C, or over WiFi, and also lets you use your Apple Pencil as an input device, which can be great for apps like Adobe Illustrator, or other photo and graphics apps.

The list of features that involve Apple taking something remarkably complicated, and making it simple for users to the point that it “just works,” is long and includes things like using your Apple Watch to unlock your Mac, TouchID, and Handoff. I don’t know what else to say except that with Sidecar, it’s clear that Apple is just showing off.

On almost every level, this feature is kind of ridiculous in terms of how simple it is to use, if you think about it. That’s not to say it doesn’t serve any practical purpose. It does, and we’ll get to that. But I’m not entirely sure Apple designed Sidecar because it would be practical. I think they did it just because they can.