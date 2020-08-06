Apple releases macOS 11 Big Sur public beta

Apple today released macOS 11 Big Sur public beta.

The download is available now to test out for free from the Apple Beta Software Program.

Apple’s macOS 11 Big Sur is the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system. macOS Big Sur introduces a beautiful redesign that is entirely new yet instantly familiar. Safari is packed with new features, including a customizable start page, elegantly designed and more powerful tabs, quick and easy translation, and a new Privacy Report. The updated Messages app lets Mac users send and receive more personal and expressive messages, and easily keep track of and interact within group messages. Maps also offers an all-new experience with immersive features for exploring and navigating the world.

“macOS Big Sur is a major update that advances the legendary combination of the power of UNIX with the ease of use of the Mac, and delivers our biggest update to design in more than a decade,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, in a statement during WWDC20. “With its modern and clean look, huge improvements to key apps including Safari, Messages, and Maps, and new privacy features, we think everyone is going to love the breakthrough experience that macOS Big Sur offers.”

Remember not to run the beta on your primary Mac unless you crave risk.

Apple reminds that “some applications and services may not work as expected and their data may not be backwards compatible. Be sure to back up your Mac using Time Machine before installing the software.”