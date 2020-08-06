8 third-party iOS 14 Home Screen widgets you can try now

With iOS 14, third-party developers can create their own widgets using a new Apple API that lets them take advantage of the redesigned widgets, including the ability to put them on the Home Screen and show them at the right time.

Widgets can be placed anywhere on the Home Screen for information at a glance. Perfect for tracking your commute, activity, Calendar events, or News stories. You can create stacks of up to 10 widgets to make the most of the space on your Home Screen. Drag one widget on top of another and swipe through them.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

When the iOS 14 beta was first released in June, widgets were limited to Apple’s own apps like Calendar and Weather, but several third-party developers have begun to test the feature for their own apps… • Parcel – Delivery tracking

• Debit & Credit – Track your expenses

• Aviary – Recent tweets

• Schooly – Class schedule

• Spendy – Daily spending

• Streaks – Track habits

• Dark Noise – White noise

• Unwind – Relaxation app TestFlight slots are limited, so some apps may be full.

MacDailyNews Take: More info and links to the iOS 14 Home Screen widgets in the full article s.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]