Apple surpasses Saudi Aramco as world’s most valuable company

Apple shares today rose 3.7% to trade at a new all-time high of $456.92 and hit a new all-time market value record of $1.95 trillion which surpassed Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco)’s value of $1.93 trillion (7.245T SAR) as the world’s most valuable company.

We can still remember the days of championing Apple, when seemingly no one else would, as idiot pundits called the company was “doomed” and had nothing to offer.

In fact, on October 6, 1997, in response to the question of what he’d do if he was in charge of Apple, Dell founder Michael Dell stood before a crowd of several thousand IT executives and answered flippantly, “What would I do? I’d shut it down and give the money back to the shareholders.”

🤣

What a wild ride! $2 trillion, here we come!

MacDailyNews Take:

