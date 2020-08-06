Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $15.36, or 3.49%, to $455.61, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $457.65.

Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs. Image: Apple logoApple’s 52-week low stands at $199.15.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 49,322,586 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 35,744,528 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 34.56.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.948 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company. (Apple today passed Saudi Aramco’s (2222.SR) market value of $1.931 trillion or 7.24501T SAR.)

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.948T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.637T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.615T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.022T
5. Facebook (FB) – $755.735B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $506.726B
• Walmart (WMT) – $366.313B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $277.601B
• Disney (DIS) – $236.296B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $224.512B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $222.617B
• Intel (INTC) – $206.568B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $201.699B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $120.093B
• IBM (IBM) – $112.320B
• Sony (SNE) – $97.872B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $101.803B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $47.831B
• Dell (DELL) – $45.153B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $29.811B
• Nokia (NOK) – $28.213B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.125B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.758B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.557B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.730B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $58.500M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Hey, Rod, how’s it going?

  1. Would love to see someone do the calculations and let us know how much money Carl Icahn would have if he didn’t sell all of his Apple stock. Come on, enquirng minds want to know!!!

  3. Daniel Ive’s (Wedbush analyst) estimate of $475 a few months ago seemed like one of those estimates you’ll expect from the hopeful Apple dreamers (kind of like Brian White’s $1000 in 2012).

    Not any more.

    Waiting for his new #.

