Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $15.36, or 3.49%, to $455.61, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $457.65.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $199.15.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 49,322,586 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 35,744,528 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 34.56.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.948 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company. (Apple today passed Saudi Aramco’s (2222.SR) market value of $1.931 trillion or 7.24501T SAR.)

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.948T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.637T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.615T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.022T

5. Facebook (FB) – $755.735B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $506.726B

• Walmart (WMT) – $366.313B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $277.601B

• Disney (DIS) – $236.296B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $224.512B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $222.617B

• Intel (INTC) – $206.568B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $201.699B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $120.093B

• IBM (IBM) – $112.320B

• Sony (SNE) – $97.872B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $101.803B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $47.831B

• Dell (DELL) – $45.153B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $29.811B

• Nokia (NOK) – $28.213B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.125B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.758B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.557B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.730B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $58.500M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Hey, Rod, how’s it going?