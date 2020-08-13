Apple said to unveil $9.99/mo. Apple TV+, CBS All Access, and Showtime bundle next week

Apple plans to bundle access to CBS All Access and Showtime content at a discounted price for Apple TV+ subscribers, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people familiar with the plans.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Starting as early as Monday, Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to access both the CBS and Showtime channels in Apple’s TV app for $9.99 per month combined. CBS All Access and Showtime normally cost $9.99 and $10.99 per month respectively, so the deal would be a significant savings.

Later this year, the company plans to launch a push into services bundles for all of its major offerings with an offering dubbed “Apple One,” Bloomberg reported on Thursday.