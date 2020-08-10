Apple releases first public beta of watchOS 7 to Apple Watch testers

One week after seeding the fourth beta to developers and a month and a half after the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple today seeded the first watchOS 7 public beta to Apple Watch beta testers.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

‌watchOS 7‌ is a major update that introduces a new Sleep Tracking feature for the Apple Watch, which is designed to measure how long you’re asleep as you wear the ‌Apple Watch‌ while sleeping.

Along with these sleep tracking features, the ‌Apple Watch‌ has automatic hand-washing detection that listens for the sound of running water and hand-washing motions and then starts a 20-second timer so you can make sure you’re washing your hands for the appropriate amount of time. The Maps app now supports directions for cyclists, Siri provides spoken translations, and there’s a Shortcuts app on the ‌Apple Watch‌. For more on what’s new in watcOS 7, make sure to check out our watchOS 7 roundup.

‌watchOS 7‌ is limited to the ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 models, and is not compatible with the ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 1 and Series 2.