Apple seeds third developer betas for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14

Apple today seeded the third round of developer betas for their upcoming operating system lineup, with new builds of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14 and watchOS 7 now available for developers to download.

Malcolm Owne for AppleInsider:

The new betas and configuration profiles are downloadable from the Apple Developer Center, with devices enrolled into the program able to receive over-the-air updates. As with other beta tests, Apple is providing public beta versions, and did so for the first time with the milestone releases on July 9.

The third set of developer betas for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 follow after the second round issued on July 7, while the first round was made available shortly after their WWDC keynote reveal on June 22.