Winners of the 2020 iPhone Photography Awards announced

Today, the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) announces the winners of the 2020 iPhone Photography Awards.

iPhone Photography Awards is the first and longest running iPhone photography competition. Founded in 2007, IPPAWARDS has been celebrating the creativity of iPhone photographers since the iPhone first began to inspire, excite and engage users worldwide. Every year since then, IPPAWARDS has selected the very best shots among thousands of images submitted by iPhone photographers from more than 140 countries around the world. Winners are selected by esteemed jury members in a multi-step process and The Photographers of the Year are then awarded.

This year marks the 13th Annual Awards with submissions from thousands of photographers from all over the globe. Dozens of winning photographs reflect powerful worldviews, from vast landscapes to a single tree, from city streets to remote desolation, from toil and hardship to a private moment in the sun.

The Grand Prize Winner and Photographer of the Year Award goes to street photographer Dimpy Bhalotia of the United Kingdom for her image Flying Boys shot on an iPhone X. In it, three boys take flight from a wall into the Ganges River, their expressive limbs filling the sky with both tension and exuberance.

First, Second and Third Place Photographer of the Year Awards go to Artyom Baryshau of Belarus with No Walls, where blue stripes fade into an even bluer sky; Geli Zhao of China for an Untitled image of sheets catching wind on a cloudy day; and Saif Hussain of Iraq with Sheikh Of Youth, a portrait of an elderly man caught between aspects of himself.

Top-three winners in an additional 18 categories were awarded to photographers from almost every corner of the world, including Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

View all of the 2020 Winners here.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to all of the winners!