COVID-19 closed tens of thousands of businesses – forever

Many U.S. states have been reopening their economies in the wake of extended COVID-19 shutdowns, but tens of thousands of businesses across America are still closed — many of them forever.
Nicole Lyn Pesce for MarketWatch:
As of July 10, 132,580 businesses listed on the Yelp review site remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to its latest Economic Average report…
That’s a slight decrease from 140,000 closures last month, as phased re-openings in some places have allowed many businesses to operate again, even if in a limited capacity. But while temporary closures have dropped, the number of businesses that have permanently shuttered is rising. Of all the business closures since March 1, 55% (or 72,842 businesses) will never reopen again, which is up from the 41% that Yelp reported in its Local Economic Impact Report just last month.
In other words, another 15,742 businesses listed on Yelp permanently closed between June 15 and July 10.
Restaurants listed on Yelp have suffered 26,160 total closures as of July 10, and 60% (15,770) have permanently closed — which is up 23% from June 15. And it’s been last call for more than four in 10 bars and nightlife spots (44%) listed on Yelp, that will also never reopen.
Some 26,119 shopping and retail businesses are also still closed, of which roughly half (or 12,454) are permanent — which is up 29% from what Yelp reported last month.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, we remain in a catch-22. We must have an economy and we’re in the midst of a pandemic. Both conditions will exist simultaneously until we have effective treatments and a vaccine, so try to be as safe as you can be – wash your hands frequently, keep your hands away from your face, wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, etc.
The CDC guidelines for how to protect yourself and others — especially older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes and are at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 — are here.
7 Comments
We should have never closed for more than 2 weeks. That much is now painfully obvious to rational, thinking people. The elderly and the sick should have been and continue to be quarantined without destroying the economy – hurting and killing untold numbers of people.
The rest of us should have been back to work months ago, socially distancing, washing hands, wearing masks, etc.
Two weeks? Why bother?
As for Trump, he should wear a muzzle. His opportunity to lead has passed.
To “flatten the curve” to not overload hospitals. If you can remember back that far, it was only supposed to be for two weeks, not killing the economy, millions of jobs, increasing drug use and suicides, etc. Democrat governors got drunk on power – that will be litigated and found unconstitutional – and continue to kill the economy and the resultant people today.
PS-What will you do about asymptomatic carriers that are not elderly or sick? But that means believing in truth (science) over money.
This will make AOC and lots of other Democrats very happy.
MDN take… spot on.
MDN’s Take: “… to protect yourself and others — especially older adults”
“Older”? I guess this would mean what? 35 years old and up?