Investigators find no evidence of any forced labor at Apple suppliers in China

Nanchang O-film Tech, whose tech helps power phones, tablets and wearables, was on Monday accused by the U.S. Department of Commerce of human rights abuses for helping China’s campaign against Uighurs. The company is listed as a supplier or undefined “partner” with Apple, among others and assembles cameras, touchscreens, and fingerprint sensors.

Beijing actively promotes the reprehensible practice of forced labor and abusive DNA collection and analysis schemes to repress its citizens. This action will ensure that our goods and technologies are not used in the Chinese Communist Party’s despicable offensive against defenseless Muslim minority populations. – U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, July 20, 2020

Ana Swanson for The New York Times:

In a statement, Apple said that it had immediately begun a detailed investigation of Nanchang O-Film Tech, one of its suppliers that appeared on the list, when it learned of the allegations earlier this year. Apple dispatched independent third-party investigators to O-Film’s facilities in March, and then conducted surprise audits in June and July, including verifying employee documentation and interviewing with workers in local languages, it said. “Apple is dedicated to ensuring everyone in our supply chain is treated with dignity and respect,” Josh Rosenstock, an Apple spokesman, said in a statement. “We have found no evidence of any forced labor on Apple production lines and we plan to continue monitoring.”

MacDailyNews Note: O-film Tech Company Limited is listed on Apple’s 2019 Supplier Responsibility report’s Supplier List here.